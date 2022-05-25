Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN-T)

Between May 16-18, chair of the board Bill Lambert invested nearly $320,000 in shares of AGI. He bought a total of 10,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $31.955 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Dicot Holdings Ltd.), lifting this particular account’s position to 30,000 shares.

Interfor Corp. (IFP-T)

On May 16, chief financial officer Rick Pozzebon invested over $540,000 in shares of Interfor. He purchased a total of 16,180 shares for two accounts at an average price per share of approximately $33.39, after which one account held 23,143 shares and the other account held 5,920 shares.

Between May 18-20, Eric Larouche, senior vice-president for eastern operations, bought a total of 4,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $30.055, increasing this specific account’s position to 6,000 shares. The cost of these purchases totaled over $128,000.

According to Refinitiv, the stock has a unanimous buy recommendation from six analysts with an average one-year target price of $49.17, implying the share price will increase over 60 per cent.

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (LNF-T)

On May 17, Eddy Leon acquired 20,000 shares at a price per share of $16.50 in his RRSP, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 48,678 shares. The cost of this investment totaled $330,000, not including trading fees.

In 2021, Mr. Leon retired from his position as the company’s chief executive officer but remains on the company’s board of directors.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Parkland Corp. (PKI-T)

On May 10 and 11, Darren Smart, senior vice-president – strategy and corporate development, exercised his options, receiving a total of 29,033 shares at a cost per share of $19.805, and sold 29,033 shares at an average price per share of roughly $33.58, after which this particular account held 25,275 shares. Net proceeds totaled over $400,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

Between May 10-12, Ian White, senior vice-president – strategic marketing and innovation, exercised his options, receiving a total of 28,646 shares at a cost per share of $20.0728, and sold 28,646 shares at an average price per share of approximately $33.43, after which this specific account held 23,927 shares. Net proceeds exceeded $382,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

