Wednesday’s Insider Report: Chairman cashes out $4-million from this stock that’s rallied 760% in the past year

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Dundee Corp. (DC-A-T)
On April 12, Andrew Molson, who sits on the board of directors, acquired 60,000 shares at a price per share of $1.4597, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 160,000 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $87,000, excluding commission charges.
Mr. Molson is also the chairman of Molson Coors Brewing Company.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG-T)
On April 1, Ross Beaty, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, sold 727,300 shares at a price per share of $1.0308 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Kestrel Holdings Ltd.) with 22,733,792 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled nearly $750,000, not including commission charges.
Capstone Mining Corp. (CS-T)
Between April 5 and 9, chairman of the board George Brack sold a total of 1-million shares at an average price per share of approximately $4.31, leaving 1-million shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $4.3-million, excluding trading fees.
The share price is up an astounding 760 per cent over the past year. On April 13, 2020, the share price closed at 50 cents. One year later, on April 13, 2021, the stock price closed at $4.30.
Kinross Gold Corp. (K-T)
On April 5, senior vice-president – Americas operations Mike Sylvestre sold 17,036 shares at a price per share of $8.70, leaving 61,940 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $148,000, excluding commission fees.
