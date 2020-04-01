Wednesday’s Insider Report: Chairman cashes out nearly $5-million from this REIT

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are four securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Minto Apartment REIT (MI-UN-T)
On March 24, trustee Philip Orsino bought 27,000 units at a price per unit of $17.9649, lifting this account’s position to 86,900 units. The cost of this purchase exceeded $485,000.
Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI-T)
Between March 18 and March 20, president and chief executive officer Stephen Liptrap invested over $446,000 in shares of the company. He acquired a total of 16,500 shares at an average price per share of approximately $27.04, initiating a position in this particular account.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWH-UN-T)
Between March 17 and March 24, Mike Brady, executive vice-president and general counsel, purchased a total of 43,722 units at an average cost per unit of approximately $7.67, which increased this account’s position to 110,388 units. The cost of these purchases, excluding trading fees, exceeded $335,000.
Nutrien Ltd. (NTR-T)
On March 18, president and chief executive officer Chuck Magro acquired a total of 20,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately US$24.10, taking this account’s holdings up to 85,101 shares. The cost of this investment, not including commission charges, totaled roughly US$482,000.
On March 23, chair of the board Mayo Schmidt invested over $190,000 in shares of Nutrien. He acquired 5,000 shares at a price per share of $38.1304, raising this account’s holdings to 8,548 shares.
**
Listed below is a security that has had selling activity reported by an insider.
Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAR-UN-T)
Between March 19 and March 24, founder, former chief executive officer, and chairman of the board of trustees Michael Stein sold a total of 120,000 units at an average price per unit of approximately $41.39, leaving 367,405 units in this account. Proceeds from the sales, not including trading fees, exceeded $4.9-million.