Wednesday’s Insider Report: Chairman invest nearly $500,000 in this stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Altus Group Ltd. (AIF-T)

On Nov. 16, chief executive officer Robert Courteau purchased 4,500 shares at an average price per share of approximately $23.71 for an account in which he has control or direction over, initiating a portfolio position. The cost of this investment totaled over $106,000.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX-T)

On Nov. 13, director Marc Séguin purchased 30,000 shares at a cost per share of $4.87, which took his account balance up to 139,668 shares.

EXFO Inc. (EXF-T)

Between Nov. 7 and Nov. 15, founder and executive chairman Germain Lamonde invested roughly $495,000 in shares of the company with the purchase of 111,300 shares at an average price per share of approximately $4.45. After these transactions, his account held 164,561 shares.

Between Nov. 12 and Nov. 14, Claude Séguin, who sits on the board of directors, purchased a total of 5,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $4.44, initiating a portfolio position. His total investment was relatively small, costing just over $22,000.

Listed below is a security that has had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP-T)

On Nov. 16, Justin Meyer, vice-president of engineering, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (1,125) at a price per share of $276.13, eliminating his portfolio’s position. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $310,000.

Previously, we reported president and chief executive officer Keith Creel exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received on Nov. 8, eliminating his portfolio’s position with proceeds totaling over $16-million.