Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three securities that have had buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T)

On March 4, chair of the board of directors Bill Holland bought 50,000 shares at a price per share of $20.20 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (WH Corp.), increasing this particular account’s position to 1,325,000 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $1-million.

Last month, we reported that Mr. Holland invested over $4.4-million in shares of CI with the purchase of 200,000 shares between Feb. 3 and Feb. 23.

Mr. Holland is CI’s former chief executive officer.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 18 cents per share or 72 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of approximately 3.7 per cent.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (DBM-T)

On March 7 and 8, president of CanWel Building Materials division and director Marc Séguin bought a total of 13,200 shares at an average price per share of approximately $7.57, after which this particular account held 208,200 shares. The cost of this investment totaled roughly $100,000.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 14 cents per share. This equates to a yearly dividend of 56 cents per share and current annualized dividend yield of approximately 6.7 per cent.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC-T)

On March 7, director Mike Pedersen invested over $281,000 in shares of SNC. He acquired 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $28.18, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 85,000 shares.

That day, fellow board member Christie Clark bought 3,500 shares at a price per share of $28.03, lifting this particular account’s position to 7,100 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $98,000.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR-T)

Between March 3-7, executive vice-president and chief executive officer of Nitrogen and Phosphate Raef Sully exercised his options, receiving 56,874 shares at an average cost per share of approximately US$69.02 and sold 56,874 shares at an average price per share of roughly US$93.77. Net proceeds exceeded US$1.4-million, excluding any associated transaction fees. In addition, on March 7, he divested 2,000 shares at a price per share of US$101.44 with proceeds exceeding US$202,000, not including commission charges. After these transactions, this specific account held 24,089 shares.

On March 7, executive vice-president and chief information officer Brent Poohkay exercised his options, receiving 7,038 shares at a cost per share of $61.25, and sold 7,038 shares at a price per share of $128.11. Net proceeds totaled over $470,000, not including any associated transaction fees. Additionally, he sold 1,337 shares at a price per share of $126.35 with proceeds exceeding $168,000, not including trading fees. This particular account held 16,200 shares following these transactions.

On March 7, director Miranda Hubbs divested 4,000 shares at a price per share of US$98, reducing this specific account’s position to 1,000 shares. Proceeds totaled over US$392,000, excluding commission charges.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI-X)

Between March 1-4, chairman Robert Cross exercised his options, receiving 300,000 shares at a cost per share of 96 cents and sold 300,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $6.36 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Paloduro Investments Inc.), leaving 107,401 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $1.6-million, not including any associated transaction fees.

