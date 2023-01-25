Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T)

Between Jan. 19-23, chair of the board of directors Bill Holland bought a total of 105,800 shares at an average price per share of approximately $15.50 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (WH Corp.), increasing this particular account’s position to 1,937,100 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $1.6-million.

On Dec. 16, Mr. Holland bought 77,600 shares at a price per share of $13.4449. The cost of this purchase totaled more than $1-million.

Mr. Holland is CI’s former chief executive officer.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 18 cents per share or 72 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 4.6 per cent.

Toumaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T)

Between Jan. 19-23, chairman, president, chief executive officer, and founder Mike Rose invested nearly $1-million in shares of Tourmaline. He bought a total of 15,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $66.56, increasing this specific account’s position to 8,649,974 shares.

Between Dec. 28 and Jan. 3, Mr. Rose acquired a total of 15,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $67.32. The cost of these purchases totaled more than $1-million.

On Jan. 19, chief financial officer Brian Robinson acquired 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $66.3008, after which this particular account held 646,175 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $331,000.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO-T)

On Jan. 19, chairman Noel Dunn sold 100,000 shares at an undisclosed price with 2,076,086 shares remaining in this particular account. That day, shares of Ero traded between $20.98 and $21.86. Based on this range, proceeds from the sale totaled over $2-million, excluding trading fees.

On Jan. 19, director Matthew Wubs divested 30,000 shares at an undisclosed price, trimming this specific account’s holdings to 146,666 shares. Proceeds totaled over $600,000, not including commission charges.

Mr. Wubs holds 814,820 shares in a different account (Wubs Investments Ltd.).

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (OR-T)

On Jan. 17, Michael Spencer, managing director of Osisko Bermuda Limited, exercised his options, receiving 40,200 shares at a cost per share of $12.35, and sold 40,200 shares at a price per share of $17.3893, after which this specific account held 44,705 shares. Net proceeds exceeded $202,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

