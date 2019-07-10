Wednesday’s Insider Report: Chairman invests nearly $200,000 in this security yielding 8%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three securities that have had recent insider buying activity.
Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (NXR-UN-X)
On July 2, chairman Lorne Jacobson purchased 100,000 units at a cost per unit of $1.97, increasing his account’s holdings to 167,748 units.
The real estate investment trust (REIT) pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 1.333 cents per unit or 16 cents per unit yearly. This equates to an annualized yield of just over 8 per cent.
Saputo Inc. (SAP-T)
Between June 26 and June 28, Frank Guido, president and chief operating officer – Dairy Division (Canada), acquired a total of 2,000 shares for two accounts at an average cost per share of approximately $38.79. The cost of these investments, not including commission charges, totalled over $77,000.
Last month we reported the following trades that each occurred on June 13.
The president and chief operating officer (North America) Carl Colizza bought 7,200 shares at an average price per share of approximately $39.61, raising his account’s holdings to 23,374 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $285,000.
The chief human resources officer Gaétane Wagner invested over $149,000 in shares of Saputo. She acquired 3,750 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $39.85, increasing her account balance to 29,575 shares.
Martin Gagnon, chief acquisition and strategic development officer, invested roughly $139,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 3,500 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $39.69, lifting his portfolio’s position to 7,884 shares.
Victoria Gold Corp. (VIT-X)
On July 2, chairman Sean Harvey acquired 125,000 shares at a price per share of 41 cents, increasing his account balance to 3,200,000 shares.
Listed below is a stock that has had selling activity reported by an insider.
Andrew Peller Limited (ADW-A-T)
On July 2, Peller Family Enterprises Inc., with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, sold 520,000 shares at a price per share of $13.75, trimming this portfolio’s position to 2,522,801 shares. Gross proceeds from the sale exceeded $7-million.