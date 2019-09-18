Wednesday’s Insider Report: Chairman invests over $1-million in this depressed stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Bird Construction Inc. (BDT-T)
On Sept. 11, director Karyn Brooks invested $117,000 in shares of the company. She bought 20,000 shares at a cost per share of $5.85, initiating an account position.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT-T)
On Sept. 9 and Sept. 10, chief executive officer Kevin O’Meara acquired a total of 25,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately US$4.69, initiating a portfolio position. The cost of these purchases exceeded US$117,000.
PetroShale Inc. (PSH-T)
On Sept. 10, executive chairman Bruce Chernoff purchased 2-million shares at a price per share of 58 cents for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Hawthorne Energy Ltd.), increasing the account’s holdings to 50,647,203 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $1.1-million.
**
Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.
Spin Master Corp. (TOY-T)
On Sept. 13, global president and chief operating officer Ben Gadbois sold 147,708 shares at a price per share of $44.0012, reducing his account balance to 536,665 shares. Net proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, totaled nearly $6.5-million.