Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T)

Between May 12-18, chairman of the board Bill Holland invested over $2-million in shares of CI Financial. He acquired a total of 161,400 shares at an average price per share of approximately $12.75 for two accounts, after which one account held 44,036 shares and a different account held 2,073,000 shares.

Mr. Holland is the company’s former chief executive officer.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 18 cents per share, or 72 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 5.6 per cent.

Interfor Corp. (IFP-T)

On May 11, president, chief executive officer and director Ian Fillinger bought 4,650 shares at a price per share of $21.5115, lifting this particular account’s position to 78,695 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $100,000.

On May 10, chief financial officer Rick Pozzebon purchased 3,500 shares at an average price per share of roughly $22.51, after which this specific account held 39,436 shares. The cost of this investment totaled more than $78,000.

**

Listed below are two securities that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

IA Financial Corporation Inc. (IAG-T)

Between May 11-16, executive vice-president and chief growth officer Mike Stickney exercised his options, receiving a total of 8,500 shares at a cost per share of $43.38, and sold 8,500 shares at an average price per share of roughly $85.38 with 42,300 shares remaining in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $357,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T)

On May 16, chief strategy officer Anne Robinson exercised her options, receiving 15,000 shares at a cost per share of $76.48, and sold 15,000 shares at a price per share of $184.9115, leaving 2,048 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $1.6 million, excluding any associated transaction charges.

