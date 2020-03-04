Wednesday’s Insider Report: Chairman invests over $2-million in this safe-haven play

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI-T)
On Feb. 24, director Dallas Ross invested $156,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 30,000 shares at a price per share of $5.20, lifting this account’s position to 105,850 shares.
Russel Metals Inc. (RUS-T)
On Feb. 26, John Tullock, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $103,000 in shares of Russel Metals. He bought 5,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $20.62, increasing this account’s holdings up to 20,000 shares.
Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI-T)
Between Feb. 27 and March 2, founder and executive chairman Peter Marrone acquired a total of 375,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $5.61 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, taking this account’s position up to 400,000 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $2.1-million.
**
Listed below is a stock that has had both buying and selling activity reported by insiders.
Fortis Inc. (FTS-T)
On Feb. 27, Stephanie Amaimo, vice-president – investor relations, purchased 1,750 shares at a price per share of US$42.62. The cost of this investment exceeded US$74,000.
On Feb. 21, Nora Duke, executive vice-president – sustainability and chief human resources officer, exercised her options, receiving 40,516 shares at a cost per share of $30.73, and sold 40,516 shares at a price per share of $58.5504, leaving 108,216 shares in this account. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, totaled over $1.1-million.