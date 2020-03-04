 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Wednesday’s Insider Report: Chairman invests over $2-million in this safe-haven play

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI-T)

On Feb. 24, director Dallas Ross invested $156,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 30,000 shares at a price per share of $5.20, lifting this account’s position to 105,850 shares.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS-T)

On Feb. 26, John Tullock, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $103,000 in shares of Russel Metals. He bought 5,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $20.62, increasing this account’s holdings up to 20,000 shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI-T)

Between Feb. 27 and March 2, founder and executive chairman Peter Marrone acquired a total of 375,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $5.61 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, taking this account’s position up to 400,000 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $2.1-million.

Story continues below advertisement

**

Listed below is a stock that has had both buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

Fortis Inc. (FTS-T)

On Feb. 27, Stephanie Amaimo, vice-president – investor relations, purchased 1,750 shares at a price per share of US$42.62. The cost of this investment exceeded US$74,000.

On Feb. 21, Nora Duke, executive vice-president – sustainability and chief human resources officer, exercised her options, receiving 40,516 shares at a cost per share of $30.73, and sold 40,516 shares at a price per share of $58.5504, leaving 108,216 shares in this account. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, totaled over $1.1-million. ​

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies