Wednesday's Insider Report: Chairman invests over $500,000 in this small-cap stock

Wednesday’s Insider Report: Chairman invests over $500,000 in this small-cap stock

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Orezone Gold Corp. (ORE-X)

Between July 11 and July 15, president and chief executive officer Patrick Downey invested over $71,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 114,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately 63 cents, increasing his account balance to 3,904,000 shares.

Victoria Gold Corp. (VIT-X)

On July 18, chief operating officer Mark Ayranto invested over $98,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 250,000 shares at a cost per share of 39.5 cents, lifting his portfolio’s holdings to 2,136,542 shares.

Between July 2 and July 12, chairman Sean Harvey acquired a total of 125,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately 39 cents, increasing his account balance to 4,500,000 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $558,000.

Listed below are two stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG-T)

Between July 16 and July 18, chief financial officer David Ottewell exercised his options, receiving 200,000 shares at a cost per share of $5.02, and sold 78,921 shares in the public market at an average price per share of approximately $8.30, leaving 562,266 shares in his account.

Between July 10 and July 17, Richard Williams, vice-president – engineering and development, exercised his options, receiving 80,000 shares at a cost per share of $3.18, and sold 47,764 shares in the public market at an average price per share of $7.91, with 276,824 shares remaining in his portfolio.

Tucows Inc. (TC-T)

On July 15, president and chief executive officer Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares at a price per share of $64.03, trimming his portfolio’s position to 563,570 shares. Gross proceeds totaled over $96,000.

