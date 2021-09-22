Wednesday’s Insider Report: Chairman invests over $7-million in this large-cap dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Canadian National Railway Company (CNR-T)
On Sept. 20, chair of the board of director Robert Pace invested over $7.6-million in shares of CN Rail. He bought 50,000 shares at a price per share of $152.55 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (MBS Realty Limited), after which this specific account held 54,900 shares.
Sprott Inc. (SII-T)
On Sept. 16, president of Sprott Inc. and chief investment officer of Sprott Asset Management LP Whitney George purchased 10,000 shares at a price per share of $38.518 for an account in which he has control or direction over, increasing this particular account’s position to 70,000 shares. The cost of this investment totaled over $385,000, excluding commission charges.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
BCE Inc. (BCE-T)
On Sept. 14, chief information officer Michael Cole exercised his options, receiving 70,225 shares at a cost per share of $56.05, and sold 70,225 shares at a price per share of $65.63, after which this specific account held 10,583 shares. Net proceeds exceeded $672,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
Between Sept. 1 and 8, president of Bell Media Wade Oosterman exercised his options, receiving a total of 274,077 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $56.07, and sold 274,077 shares at an average price per share of roughly $66.51 with 100,000 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $2.8-million, excluding any associated transaction charges.
Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAR.UN-T)
On Sept. 14, chief financial officer Scott Cryer divested 8,819 units at a price per unit of $61.2927, leaving 905 units in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $540,000, not including commission charges.
