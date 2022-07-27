Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T)

On July 22, chair of the board of directors Bill Holland invested over $737,000 in shares of CI. He bought 50,000 shares at a price per share of $14.75 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (WH Corp.), increasing this particular account’s position to 1,425,000 shares.

Mr. Holland is CI’s former chief executive officer.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 18 cents per share or 72 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of approximately 5.2 per cent.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (KEC-T)

Between July 11-14, John Whelen, who sits on the board of directors, acquired a total of 40,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $13.36, initiating a position in this specific account. The cost of these purchases exceeded $534,000.

Mr. Whelen is the former chief financial officer of Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T).

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. (WTE-T)

On July 11 and 12, billionaire businessman Jim Pattison, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, invested over $3.7-million in shares of Westshore. He bought a total of 119,491 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $31.53 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Great Pacific Financial Services Ltd.), increasing this specific account’s holdings to 5,174,232 shares.

Previously, we reported the following transactions:

On July 8, Mr. Pattison invested over $5.8-million in shares of Westshore. He bought 183,300 shares at a price per share of $31.844 for this account.

Between June 24-30, Mr. Pattison invested over $9.9-million in shares of Westshore. He acquired a total of 311,900 shares at an average price per share of approximately $31.86 for this account.

**

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA-T)

Between July 13-21, director Tim Haldane sold a total of 175,850 shares at an average price per share of roughly $3.42, after which this particular account held 241,900 shares. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $601,000, excluding trading fees.

