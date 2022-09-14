Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG-T)

On Sept. 1, chairman of the board of directors Jack Lundin invested over $395,000 in shares of Lundin Gold. He acquired 44,700 shares at a price per share of $8.8478, initiating a position in this specific account.

Open Text Corp. (OTEX-T)

On Aug. 29, chair of the board Tom Jenkins bought 750,000 shares at a price per share of US $31.6499 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Acton US LLC), increasing this particular account’s position to 1,743,349 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded US $23-million.

Mr. Jenkins is the company’s former president and chief executive officer.

The stock currently has an RSI reading of 30. Generally, an RSI reading of 30 or below reflects an oversold condition.

TC Energy Corp. (TRP-T)

On Aug. 30-31, Dheeraj Verma invested US$983,000 in shares of TC Energy. He purchased a total of 20,000 shares at an average cost per share of US$49.15, initiating a position in this particular account.

In April, Mr. Verma was appointed to the company’s board of directors.

**

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by an insider.

SunOpta Inc. (SOY-T)

On Sept. 1, Mike Buick, senior vice-president and general manager of Beverage and Snacks, sold a total of 20,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly US $9.87, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 149,254 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded US $197,000, excluding trading fees.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.