Wednesday’s Insider Report: Chief legal officer cashes out over $1-million from this dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent insider buying activity.
Enerplus Corp. (ERF-T)
President and chief executive officer Ian Dundas has been gradually topping up his portfolio’s position with small purchases. Between June 11 and June 14, Mr. Dundas acquired a total of 4,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $9.01, lifting his account’s holdings to 89,852 shares. The total cost of these purchases totaled over $36,000.
On June 13, Shaina Monhira, vice-president –finance, purchased 7,500 shares at a cost per share of $9.0881, increasing her account balance to 23,244 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $68,000.
On June 6, chief financial officer Jodine Jenson Labrie invested over $46,000 in shares of the company. Ms. Jenson Labrie bought 5,000 shares at a price per share of $9.3544, lifting her account balance to 28,468 shares.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM.A-T)
Between June 4 and June 13, director Jack Cockwell sold 413,000 shares at an average price per share of $62.91, trimming his account balance to 13,938,981 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including brokerage fees, totaled nearly $26-million.
Nutrien Ltd. (NTR-T)
On June 12, chief legal officer Joseph Podwika divested 20,781 shares at an average price per share of roughly U.S.$53.26, leaving 7,090 shares in his portfolio. Proceeds from the sale, not including commission charges, exceeded U.S.$1.1-million.
Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK-T)
On June 13 and June 14, chair and chief executive officer Sean Roosen sold a total of 105,600 shares at a price per share of approximately $3.42 with 1,063,966 shares in his account. Net proceeds from the sales, excluding commission charges, totaled over $360,000.