Wednesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring two securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR-T)

On August 3, president and chief executive officer Howard Lance purchased 5,000 shares at a cost per share of U.S. $45.965, increasing his portfolio’s position to 40,486 shares.

Slate Retail REIT (SRT.UN-T)

On August 3, chief executive officer Greg Stevenson purchased a total of 5,090 units (1,620 units in his personal account and 3,470 units for an account in which he has indirect ownership) at a price per unit of $12.75. After this transaction, his personal account held 27,928 units.

The following two stocks have had recent insider selling activity.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L-T)

On July 30, chief operating officer Mike Motz exercised his rights and sold the corresponding number of shares (3,822) at a price per share of $68.8327. The previous trading day, Mr. Motz exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (10,000) at a price per share of $69.1953. After these transactions, his portfolio held 42,947 shares.

On July 30, president Sarah Davis exercised her rights and sold the corresponding number of shares (721) at a price per share of $68.8327, leaving 1,477 shares in her account.

On July 27, Barry Columb, president of President’s Choice Financial, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (10,000) at a price per share of $69.5937 with a remaining account balance of 3,917 shares.

TFI International Inc. (TFII-T)

Between July 31 and August 3, chairman, president and chief executive officer Alain Bédard exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (230,000) at an average price per share of approximately $44.37 with 4,024,191 shares remaining in his portfolio.