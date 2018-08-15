Wednesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Let's begin the report featuring two stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM-T)

On Aug. 7, Jamie Sokalsky, who sits on the company’s board of directors and is the former chief executive officer and president of Barrick Gold Corp., acquired 4,000 shares at a cost per share of $52.43, which took his account balance up to 14,344 shares.

CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T)

On Aug. 13, chairman William Holland acquired 56,500 shares at a price per share of $21.0435, lifting his account’s holdings to 61,137 shares.

On Aug. 10, chief executive officer and director Peter Anderson purchased 15,000 shares at a cost per share of $21.50, increasing his portfolio’s position to 470,000 shares.

======

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The following two securities have had recent insider selling activity.

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC-T)

On Aug. 9, Cecilia Carbonelli, vice-president of information technology, exercised her options and sold the corresponding number of shares (2,549) at a price per share of $43.75, eliminating her account’s position.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL-T)

On Aug. 7, George Heller, who sits on the board of directors, sold 2,500 shares at a price per share of $39.965 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, eliminating the account’s holdings.