Wednesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Let's begin the report featuring three securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.un-T)

On August 14, Chief Financial Officer Rohit Bhardwaj acquired 5,000 units at a price per unit of $14.83 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Family Trust), increasing the account’s holdings to 65,000 units.

Dorel Industries Inc. (DII.B-T)

Between August 8 and August 14, Norman Steinberg, who sits on the board of directors, purchased a total of 2,200 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $25.77, initiating a portfolio position.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI-T)

On August 14, Director John Festival bought 9,000 shares at a cost per share of $19.90, lifting his account balance to 45,249 shares.

The following REIT has had recent insider selling activity.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWH.UN-T)

On August 14, President Bernard Crotty sold 17,400 units at a price per unit of $11.52, trimming his portfolio’s position to 315,000 units.