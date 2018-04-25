Wednesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Let’s begin the report featuring stock that has had recent insider buying activity.

Continental Gold Ltd. (CNL-T)

In a relatively small transaction, on April 18, Chief Executive Officer Ari Sussman purchased 7,000 shares at a cost per share of $3.50, increasing his account’s holdings to 1,637,480 shares.

That same day, Jim Gallagher, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 16,500 shares for an account in which he has indirect ownership at an average price per share of approximately $3.55.

=====

The following two stocks have had recent insider selling activity.

Empire Company Ltd. (EMP.A-T)

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

On April 16, Jason Potter, Executive Vice-President of Operations for Sobeys Inc., sold 9,500 shares at a price per share of $24.24, leaving just 12 shares in his account.

Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE-T)

Between April 16 and April 19, Director Claudio Ghersinich exercised his options, receiving 158,333 shares, and sold 158,083 shares, leaving an account balance of 655,000 shares.

=====

The following company has had mixed trading with both buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

Fiera Capital Corp. (FSZ-T)

Story continues below advertisement

On April 13, Todd Morgan, who sits on the board of directors, sold 12,600 shares at a price per share of $11.0233, leaving 104,734 shares in his account.

Between April 3 and April 10, Vincent Duhamel, Global President and Chief Operating Officer, purchased a total of 66,600 shares at a price per share of $10.79, lifting his portfolio’s position up to 106,600 shares.