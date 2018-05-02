Wednesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Let’s begin the report featuring three stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB-T)

Between April 23 and April 26, Stephen Smith, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, acquired 29,200 shares at a price per share above $55 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, taking the account’s holdings up to 3,181,600 shares.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK-T)

On April 27, Chief Operating Officer Cameron Proctor bought 4,000 shares at a cost per share of $28.499 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, increasing the its holdings to 26,405 shares.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT-T)

On April 27, President and Chief Operating Officer Raymond Ferris purchased 1,700 shares at a price per share of $86.7177, lifting his portfolio’s holdings to 10,700 shares.

Multiple insiders have been selling the following stock.

Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE-T)

On April 16, the Chief Financial Officer Steve Bjornson exercised his options, receiving 300,000 shares, which he subsequently divested. By April 24, he had sold 300,000 shares in the market, leaving 252,000 shares in his account.

On April 16, Vice-President of Operations Lyle Martinson exercise his options, receiving 224,000 shares. By April 24, he had sold 224,000 shares with a remaining share balance of 150,696 shares.

On April 16, Director (and past President and Chief Executive Officer of Valeura Energy) Jim McFarland exercised his options, receiving 288,000 shares. By April 24, he had sold all 288,000 shares, leaving just one share in his account.

On April 16, the company’s Vice-President of Engineering Don Shepherd exercised his options, receiving 318,000 shares. By April 24, he had sold 318,000 shares, leaving 30,500 shares in his portfolio.