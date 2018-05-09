Wednesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised.

Story continues below advertisement

An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Let’s begin the report featuring three stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

BlackPearl Resources Inc. (PXX-T)

On May 7, Brian Edgar, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 250,000 shares at a price per share of approximately $1.46, after which his portfolio held 811,900 shares.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX-T)

On May 4, chief financial officer Gord Nelson purchased 4,000 shares at a price per share of $28.47, increasing his portfolio’s position to 82,243 shares.

That day, George Sautter, executive vice-president – corporate planning and dtrategy, acquired 2,000 shares at a cost per share of $28.43, lifting his account’s holdings to 6,170 shares.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI-T)

On May 4, three insiders were buyers in the market.

President and chief executive officer John Holliday accumulated 19,000 shares at a price per share of $5.3947, taking his portfolio’s holdings up to 88,413 shares.

Jean-François Khalil, corporate director of human resources, bought 5,000 shares at a price per share of $5.43, boosting his account’s holdings up to 16,978 shares.

Manon Lacroix, vice-president of finance and secretary, purchased 4,500 shares at a cost per share of $5.39, increasing her account’s position to 23,880 shares.

=====

Story continues below advertisement

The following security has had recent insider selling activity.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T)

On May 4, chief operating officer Mark Little exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (130,000) at a price per share of $48.79 with 40,052 shares remaining in his portfolio.

That day, Steve Reynish, executive vice-president – strategy and operations services, also exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (426,667), leaving 2,371 shares in his account.



