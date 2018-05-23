Wednesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownership, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised.

An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Let’s begin the report featuring four securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY.UN-T)

On May 14, director Lou Maroun accumulated 1,000 units at a price per unit of $25.02, lifting his portfolio’s position to 25,000 units.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP.UN-T)

Between May 14 and May 16, Mr. Maroun, who sits on the board of directors, acquired a total of 5,000 units at a price per unit of approximately $39.88, increasing his account’s holdings to 15,000 units.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT.UN-T)

On May 14, Kevin Salsberg, Senior Vice-President – Real Estate, purchased 6,200 units at a price per unit of $13.25, increasing the account’s position to 15,000 units.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN-T)

On May 14, Mr. Maroun, chairman of the board of trustees, accumulated 19,664 units at a price per unit of approximately $8.66, taking his portfolio’s holdings up to 1,029,102 units.

The following stock has had recent insider selling activity.

Finning International Inc. (FTT-T)

On May 11, Pedro Damjanic, senior vice-president of mining of Finning South America, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (1,053) at a price per share of $33.20, leaving 3,654 shares in his account.







