Wednesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Let’s begin the report featuring three securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CHP.UN-T)

Between March 8 and March 21, Rashid Wasti, Executive Vice-President and Chief Talent Officer at George Weston Limited, acquired a total of 5,500 units, increasing his account’s holdings to 14,000 units.

Between March 9 and March 15, Garry Senecal, Chief Customer Officer at Loblaw Companies Limited, purchased a total of 31,500 units, initiating a portfolio position on March 9.

These insiders have a relationship to Choice Properties REIT given that Choice Properties’ main tenant and largest unitholder is Loblaw.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN-T)

On March 1, Jason Shannon, who sits on the board of trustees, purchased 5,000 units at a price per unit of $12.70, initiating a portfolio position. On March 21, he accumulated another 5,000 units at a cost per unit of $12.77, doubling his account’s holdings.

TransCanada Corp. (TRP-T)

On March 20, Anthony Palmer, Senior Vice-President – Stakeholder Relations, purchased 2,000 shares at a price of $53.05 per share, boosting his portfolio’s holdings to 4,025 shares.

On March 16, Francois Poirier, Executive Vice-President – Strategy and Corporate Development, bought 7,500 shares at a cost of $56.30 per share, lifting his account’s position to 19,500 shares.

The following stock has had recent insider selling activity.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO-T)

On March 16, Eduard Bartz, Vice-President – Taxation and External Reporting, exercised his options, receiving 225,000 shares. That day, he sold 242,683 shares at a price per share of $3.82, leaving a portfolio balance of 234,117 shares.

That day, Hugh MacKinnon, Vice-President – Geology, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (45,000) at a price per share of $3.81 with 314,492 shares remaining in his account.



