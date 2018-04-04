Wednesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and sellng

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Let’s begin the report featuring two securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF-T)

On March 26, Chairman of the board Mark Leon purchased 10,000 shares at a price per share of $16.5309 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, increasing the portfolio’s position to 72,000 shares.

Between March 15 and March 22, Chief Executive Officer Terrence Leon bought a total of 7,790 shares, which was spread across two accounts.

Between March 15 and March 22, President and Chief Operating Officer Edward Leon acquired 2,000 shares at a price per share of $16.70 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, raising the account’s holdings to 50,383 shares.

On January 1, Costa Pefanis assumed the role as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. On March 29, Mr. Pefanis purchased 900 shares at a price per share of $16.94. On March 22, he bought a total of 2,000 shares across several accounts.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T)

Several senior management executives have been recent buyers in the market.

On March 29, Bruce Johnson, Executive Vice-President of Metallic Operations, acquired 1,300 shares at a price per share of $15.02, after which his portfolio held 38,201 shares.

On March 28, President and Chief Executive Officer Pat D’Eramo purchased 16,610 shares at an average cost per share just above $15, increasing his portfolio’s holdings to 125,101 shares.

On March 27, President of Martinrea Honsel Juan Nardiz bought 6,645 shares at a price per share of $15.1875, lifting his account’s position to 93,129 shares.

The following two stocks have had recent insider selling activity.

Kinross Gold Corp. (K-T)

On April 2, Greg Etter, Senior Vice-President of Legal, Global Operations, and Government Relations for U.S. and General Counsel, sold 1,332 shares at a price per share of U.S.$3.97. On March 28, he divested 80,567 shares at a price per share of U.S.$3.91. After these transactions, his account held 1,345 shares.

Magna International Inc. (MG-T)

On March 26, James Tobin Sr., Chief Marketing Officer and President of Magna Asia, sold 10,778 shares at a price per share of U.S.$55.12, reducing his account’s balance to 24,608 shares.

On March 21, Chief Financial Officer Vincent Galifi sold 101,656 shares at a price per share of $73.84, taking his account’s position down to 367,031 shares.

Previously, we reported sales by two insiders.

Between March 19 and March 21, tChief Executive Officer Donald Walker sold a total of 200,000 shares in the market, reducing his account’s holdings to 1,271,927 shares.

On March 20, Chief Operating Officer Tommy Skudutis sold 48,245 shares at a price per share of $72.98, eliminating his portfolio’s position.