Inside the Market

Wednesday’s Insider Report: Company leaders accumulate shares in these two bank stocks

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Bank of Montreal (BMO-T)

On March 16, Don Wilson III, who has been on the board of directors since 2008, invested over US$739,000 in shares of BMO. He acquired 16,500 shares at a price per share of US$44.81, after which this account held 30,000 shares.

Last week, we reported the following trade that occurred on March 10. Philip Orsino, a director since 1999, invested over $960,000 in shares of this bank stock. He acquired 13,000 shares at a price per share of $73.875, increasing this account’s holdings to 88,000 shares.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T)

On March 12, chairman of the board Aaron Regent bought 9,345 shares at a cost per share of $53.13, taking this account’s holdings up to 62,522 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $496,000.

Finning International Inc. (FTT-T)

On March 12, two senior management executives were buyers in the market.

President and chief executive officer Scott Thomson invested over $234,000 in shares of Finning. He acquired 16,500 shares at a cost per share of $14.20, after which this account held 197,108 shares.

Chief digital officer Dave Cummings bought 32,300 shares at a price per share of $13, raising the account balance to 84,174 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled approximately $420,000, not including commission charges.

Listed below is a security that has had selling activity reported by an insider.

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI-T)

Between March 17 and March 19, chair of the board and the company’s former president and chief executive officer James Hill sold a total of 2-million shares at an average price per share of approximately $7.98 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (J.D. Hill Investments), trimming this account’s position to 5,491,480 shares. Proceeds from the sale, excluding trading fees, exceeded $15.9-million.

Tickers mentioned in this story
