Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put a greater weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Listed below are four stocks that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD-T)

On Dec. 21, lead director Louis Vachon invested over $307,000 in shares of Couche-Tard. He bought 5,000 shares at a price per share of $61.53, lifting this specific account’s holdings to 10,000 shares.

Mr. Vachon is the former president and chief executive officer of the National Bank of Canada.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (BDGI-T)

On Dec. 21, chair of the board Glen Roane acquired 20,000 shares at a price per share of $24.371, after which this particular account held 138,400 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $487,000.

Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX-T)

On Dec. 15, chief operating officer for North America Christine Keener acquired 30,650 shares at a price per share of U.S. $16.85, initiating a position in this particular account. The cost of this purchase exceeded U.S. $516,000.

MDA Ltd. (MDA-T)

Between Dec. 16-20, chief financial officer Vito Culmone bought a total of 30,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $6.38, raising this specific account’s holdings to 51,420 shares. The cost of these purchases totaled over $191,000.

