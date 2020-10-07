Wednesday’s Insider Report: Company leaders are trading these four dividend stocks

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two dividend stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T)
On Sept. 30, executive vice-president and chief legal officer Bob Rooney invested over $156,000 in shares of Enbridge. He bought 4,000 shares at a cost per share of $39.20, lifting this specific account’s holdings to 46,216 shares.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 81 cents per share or $3.24 per share yearly.
Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL-T)
Between Sept. 30 and Oct. 2, director Julie Dill acquired a total of 15,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $12.99, increasing this particular account’s position to 21,000 shares. The cost of these purchases totaled nearly $195,000, not including trading fees.
The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 4 cents per share or 48 cents per share yearly.
**
Listed below are two dividend stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
PFB Corp. (PFB-T)
On Sept. 30, executive chairman C. Alan Smith sold 330,110 shares at a price per share of $16 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Aeonian Capital Corporation), trimming this specific account’s holdings to 2,642,058 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $5.2-million, excluding trading fees.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 9 cents per share, or 36 cents per share yearly.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM-T)
On Sept. 30, senior vice-president, legal and corporate secretary Curt Bernardi exercised his options, receiving 52,500 shares at a cost per share of $23.26, and sold 52,500 shares at a price per share of $65.18, leaving 5,900 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $2.2-million, not including any associated transaction fees.
On Sept. 29, George Brack, who sits on the board of directors, divested 2,547 shares at a price per share of $65.408 with 12,000 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $166,000, excluding commission charges.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 US cents per share or 40 US cents per share yearly.
