Wednesday’s Insider Report: Company leaders are trading these six dividend stocks

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Wednesday’s Insider Report: Company leaders are trading these six dividend stocks

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below is a dividend stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.

Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd. (CTC.A-T)

On May 14, director Steve Frazier acquired 1,200 shares at a cost per share of US$174.93. The cost of this purchase totaled nearly US$210,000.

**

Listed below are five dividend stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Atco Ltd. (ACO-X-T)

On May 12, Atco’s president of natural gas Jason Sharpe sold 3,595 shares at a price per share of $43.75 with 1,383 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $157,000, not including trading fees.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU-T)

On May 14, Atco’s president of natural gas Jason Sharpe divested 3,218 shares at an average price per share of approximately $35.39, leaving 1,538 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $113,000, excluding commission charges.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. is a subsidiary of Atco.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT-T)

Between May 14-17, president, chief executive officer and director Ajay Virmani divested a total of 43,837 shares at an average price per share of roughly $180.383 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (TVAM LP) with 100,000 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $7.9-million, not including trading fees.

Chesswood Group Ltd. (CHW-T)

Story continues below advertisement

On May 13, president, chief executive officer and director Ryan Marr sold 430,000 shares at a price per share of $12.85 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Waypoint Investment Partners), leaving 211,959 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $5.5-million, excluding trading fees.

iA Financial Corporation Inc. (IAG-T)

On May 14, president and chief executive officer Denis Ricard exercised his options, receiving 3,000 shares at a cost per share of $26.03 and sold 3,000 shares at a price per share of $71.75, after which this particular account held 42,000 shares. Net proceeds totaled over $137,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

Between May 11-13, Michael Stickney, executive vice-president – corporate strategy and growth, exercised his options, receiving 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $26.03 and sold 5,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $70.26 with 33,100 shares remaining in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $150,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies