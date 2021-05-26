Wednesday’s Insider Report: Company leaders are trading these six dividend stocks

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a dividend stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd. (CTC.A-T)
On May 14, director Steve Frazier acquired 1,200 shares at a cost per share of US$174.93. The cost of this purchase totaled nearly US$210,000.
**
Listed below are five dividend stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Atco Ltd. (ACO-X-T)
On May 12, Atco’s president of natural gas Jason Sharpe sold 3,595 shares at a price per share of $43.75 with 1,383 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $157,000, not including trading fees.
Canadian Utilities Limited (CU-T)
On May 14, Atco’s president of natural gas Jason Sharpe divested 3,218 shares at an average price per share of approximately $35.39, leaving 1,538 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $113,000, excluding commission charges.
Canadian Utilities Ltd. is a subsidiary of Atco.
Cargojet Inc. (CJT-T)
Between May 14-17, president, chief executive officer and director Ajay Virmani divested a total of 43,837 shares at an average price per share of roughly $180.383 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (TVAM LP) with 100,000 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $7.9-million, not including trading fees.
Chesswood Group Ltd. (CHW-T)
On May 13, president, chief executive officer and director Ryan Marr sold 430,000 shares at a price per share of $12.85 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Waypoint Investment Partners), leaving 211,959 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $5.5-million, excluding trading fees.
iA Financial Corporation Inc. (IAG-T)
On May 14, president and chief executive officer Denis Ricard exercised his options, receiving 3,000 shares at a cost per share of $26.03 and sold 3,000 shares at a price per share of $71.75, after which this particular account held 42,000 shares. Net proceeds totaled over $137,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
Between May 11-13, Michael Stickney, executive vice-president – corporate strategy and growth, exercised his options, receiving 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $26.03 and sold 5,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $70.26 with 33,100 shares remaining in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $150,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.