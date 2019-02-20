Wednesday’s Insider Report: COO cashes out US$7.3-million as this large-cap dividend stock nears a record high

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a security that has had recent insider buying activity.

Leagold Mining Corp. (LMC-T)

Between Feb. 7 and Feb. 12, Doug Bowlby, senior vice-president- corporate development, invested over $69,000 in shares of the company. He purchased a total of 33,400 shares at an average cost per share of $2.08, increasing his portfolio’s holdings to 726,500 shares.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR-T)

On Feb. 14, chair Derek Pannell sold 6,221 shares at a price per share of $71.5516 from an account in which he has indirect ownership (RESP), eliminating the account’s position.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR-T)

On Feb. 13, chief operating officer Joshua Kobza exercised his options, receiving 200,776 shares, and sold 113,577 shares at a price per share of US$64.41, leaving 111,709 shares in his account. Proceeds from this sale amounted to over US$7-million.

Listed below is a stock that has had mixed trading with both selling and buying activity reported by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR-T)

On Feb. 11, executive vice-president of corporate services and chief legal officer Sean Finn exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (5,000) at a price per share of $107.8058, leaving 13,750 shares in his portfolio. Proceeds from the sale totaled approximately $539,000.

Previously, we reported the following four trades.

On Feb. 4, chief operating officer Mike Cory exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (4,300) at a price per share of $108.7135 with a remaining account balance of 14,725 shares. Proceeds from the sale amounted to over $467,000.

On Jan. 31, Sean Finn exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (10,426) at a price per share of $109.9833. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $1.1-million.

On Jan. 31, Kimberley Madigan, senior vice-president of human resources, divested 14,500 shares at a price per share of U.S. $83.4196 with 4,164 shares remaining in her account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over U.S.$1.2-million.

On Jan. 31, director Donald Carty invested over U.S.$310,000 in shares of CN Rail. He purchased 3,717 shares at an average price per share of U.S.$83.4047, increasing his portfolio’s holdings to 66,716 shares.