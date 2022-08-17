Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T)

On Aug. 9, executive vice-president and chief operating officer Jon McKenzie invested over $1.1-million in shares of Cenovus. He acquired 50,000 shares at a cost per share of $22.30, after which this specific account held 382,868 shares.

In July, the company announced a base dividend of 10.5 cents per share payable in September.

Skeena Resources Ltd. (SKE-T)

Between Aug. 3-11, chief executive officer Walter Coles Jr. invested over $303,000 in shares of Skeena. He bought a total of 41,700 shares at an average price per share of approximately $7.27, increasing this particular account’s holdings to 754,080 shares.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP-T)

On Aug. 3, senior vice-president of strategic planning and technology transformation James Clements exercised his options, receiving 26,235 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $21.55, and sold 26,235 shares at a price per share of $99.5408. Net proceeds exceeded $2-million, excluding any associated transaction charges. After these transactions, this specific account did not hold any shares.

On Aug. 1, executive vice-president of operations Mark Redd exercised his options, receiving 50,820 shares at a cost per share of US$36.99, and sold 50,820 shares at a price per share of US$77.9674. Net proceeds totaled over US$2-million, not including any associated transaction fees. This particular account currently holds 15,978 shares.

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI-T)

On Aug. 5, co-chief investment officer Elias Mulamoottil sold 5,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $158.37, trimming this particular account’s holdings to 58,667 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $791,000, excluding commission charges.

