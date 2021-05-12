Wednesday’s Insider Report: Director cashes out $1.6-million from this soaring copper play

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Bluestone Resources Inc. (BSR-X)
On April 30, chief financial officer Peter Hemstead invested over $159,000 in shares of Bluestone. He bought 102,500 shares at a cost per share of $1.5578 for an account in which he has indirect ownership.
Listed below are four stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG-T)
On May 6, Ross Beaty, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, sold 2,307,800 shares at a price per share of $1.2788 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Kestrel Holdings Ltd.) with 17,747,792 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $2.95-million, not including trading fees.
Previously, we reported that on April 30, Mr. Beaty sold 2,678,200 shares at a price per share of $1.1477 for this account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $3-million, excluding commission charges.
Capstone Mining Corp. (CS-T)
Between May 3-7, senior vice-president – corporate development Jason Howe exercised his options, receiving a total of 272,733 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $1.53 and sold 272,733 shares at an average price per share of approximately $5.78, after which this particular account held 986,219 shares. Net proceeds exceeded $1.1-million, not including any associated transaction charges.
On May 3, director Robert Gallagher exercised his options, receiving a total of 207,139 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $1.11 and sold 207,139 shares at a price per share of $5.428. Net proceeds totaled over $894,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.
Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (CMMC-T)
On May 3, director Al Cloke divested 388,000 shares at a price per share of $4.15, after which this specific account held 63,335 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $1.6-million, excluding commission charges.
Year-to-date, this copper producer with its flagship asset located in B.C. has seen its share price more than double in value.
Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (RCK-X)
Between April 23 and May 5, chief financial officer Brad Barnett sold a total of 59,400 shares at an average price per share of roughly $4.63, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 71,671 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $274,000, excluding commission charges.
