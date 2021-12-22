Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T)

On Dec. 10, chief operating officer Jon McKenzie invested over $387,000 in shares of Cenovus. He acquired 25,000 shares at a price per share of $15.50, raising this particular account’s position to 254,651 shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG-T)

On Dec. 16, director John Dielwart purchased 175,000 shares at a cost per share of $6.1492, initiating a position in this particular account. The cost of this investment totaled over $1-million.

According to Bloomberg, the average one-year target price is $9.33, implying the share price has 56 per cent upside potential over the next year. The stock has 12 buy recommendations, two neutral recommendations, and one ‘reduce’ recommendation (from the analyst at Veritas Investment Research).

Winpak Ltd. (WPK-T)

On Dec. 10, chief financial officer Larry Warelis invested approximately $250,000 in shares of Winpak. He acquired 7,000 shares at a cost per share of $35.69, initiating a position in this particular account.

Earlier in the month, we reported that director Bruce Berry invested over $524,000 in shares of Winpak on Dec. 6. He purchased a total of 15,000 shares for two accounts at a price per share of $34.99.

In 2017, Mr. Berry retired from his position as the company’s president and chief executive officer.

**

Listed below is a security that has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by an insider.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL-T)

Between Dec. 15-17, founder, president, chief executive officer and chairman Patrick Dovigi exercised his options, receiving a total of 500,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately US$20.45, and sold 500,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly US$35.72. Net proceeds exceeded US$7.6-million, excluding any associated transaction fees.

