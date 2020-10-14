Wednesday’s Insider Report: Director invests $1.4-million in this high-yielding stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.B-T)
In a relatively small transaction, on Oct. 2, Alex Miller, executive vice-president – commercial optimization, acquired 1,443 shares at an average cost per share of roughly US$34.66. The cost of this investment totaled just over US$50,000.
Exco Technologies Ltd. (XTC-T)
Between Sept. 23 and Oct. 2, director Edward Kernaghan bought a total of 214,500 shares at an average price per share of roughly $6.55 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Kernwood Limited). The cost of these purchases exceeded $1.4-million.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 9.5 cents per share or 38 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield exceeding 5 per cent.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
B2Gold Corp. (BTO-T)
On Oct. 2, vice-president of finance Dana Rogers exercised her options, receiving 66,667 shares at a cost per share of $2.94, and sold 66,667 shares at a price per share of $8.78. Net proceeds exceeded $389,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.
Previously, we reported the following trades.
On Sept. 15, John Rajala, vice-president – metallurgy, divested 100,000 shares at a price per share of US$7.03 with 85,847 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled US$703,000, not including commission charges.
On Sept. 9, Dennis Stansbury, senior vice-president of engineering and project evaluations, exercised his options, receiving 300,000 shares at a cost per share of $1.12 and sold 300,000 shares at a price per share of $8.62, leaving 2,995,559 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $2.2-million, not including any associated transaction charges.
Keyera Corp. (KEY-T)
On Oct. 8, senior vice-president and chief operating officer Brad Lock sold 10,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $21.42, trimming this particular account’s holdings to 202,263 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $214,000, not including trading fees.
