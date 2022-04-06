Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI-T)

Between March 15-23, Adam Gray, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $33-million in shares of NFI. He purchased a total of 2,189,600 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $15.13 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Coliseum Capital Management, LLC), increasing this particular account’s position to 8,779,187 shares.

On March 10, the company reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and slashed its dividend by 75 per cent, cutting the quarterly dividend to 5.31 cents per share from 21.25 cents per share. That day, the share price tumbled 22 per cent on high volume.

On the earnings call, David White, executive vice-president of supply management, remarked on the supply chain challenges negatively impacting the company’s profitability, “In my entire 20 years of leading supply management at New Flyer, we have never experienced supply shortages and disruptions from our suppliers, even on a cumulative basis, like those we’ve seen over the past 12 months. We’re in the very difficult situation of having a strong order book with near record demand countered by this insufficient supply.” He added, “As we look forward for the balance of 2022, the risks remain elevated as global supply chains are constrained and sensitive to further shocks. I do remain optimistic that we will see improvement in the second half based on the actions taken by our team and our supply base to address all the current constraints. It just is not happening as soon as we had expected.”

**

Listed below are three securities that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND-T)

On March 28, Stephen Barr, president of Transportation, sold 5,000 shares at a price per share of $51, after which this specific account held 7,952 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled $255,000, not including commission charges.

Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV-T)

Between March 23-30, chair of the board of directors David Harquail exercised his options, receiving a total of 59,241 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $97.19, and sold 59,241 shares at an average price per share of roughly $199.72. Net proceeds exceeded $6-million, not including any associated transaction fees. At quarter-end, this specific account held 795,841 shares.

Mr. Harquail is the company’s former chief executive officer.

Stantec Inc. (STN-T)

Between March 23-29, board member Bob Gomes exercised his options, receiving a total of 28,800 shares at a cost per share of $31.75, and sold 28,800 shares at an average price per share of roughly $63.95, leaving 155,752 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $927,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

Prior to retiring, Mr. Gomes was the company’s president and chief executive officer.

