Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR-T)

On April 8, John Hooks, who sits on the board of directors, bought 100,000 shares at an undisclosed price, initiating a position in this particular account. If the shares were acquired at the low of the day, $5.15, then the cost of this purchase would total $515,000, excluding commission charges.

Year-to-date, the share price of this natural gas-weighted energy stock is up 86 per cent.

According to Refinitiv, the 2022 consensus cash flow per share estimate is $1.59, up from 82 cents reported in 2021.

Mr. Hooks is also the chairman and chief executive officer of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX-T).

**

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL-T)

On April 13, vice-president of production Alan Franks exercised his options, receiving 100,000 shares at a cost per share of $6.06, and sold 100,000 shares at a price per share of $7.13. He also sold an additional 1,936 shares at a price per share of $7.25. Net proceeds totaled over $121,000, not including any trading fees. After these transactions, this particular account held 19,158 shares.

In a separate account for which he has indirect ownership (Anatole Resources Ltd.), Mr. Franks divested 92,600 shares at a price per share of $7.25. Proceeds exceeded $671,000, excluding commission charges. After this sale, this specific account held 432,853 shares.

Previously, we reported that between March 21 and April 6, vice-president of marketing Carole Van Brunschot exercised her options, receiving a total of 238,666 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $3.21, and sold 238,666 shares at an average price per share of roughly $6.68 with 28,895 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $828,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA-T)

Between April 8-13, president and chief executive officer Jason Simpson sold a total of 750,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $6.26, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 562,036 shares. Proceeds from the sales totaled just under $4.7-million, excluding commission charges.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS-T)

On April 12, chief financial officer Ignacio Couturier exercised his options, receiving 4,535 shares at a cost per share of $9.76, and sold 4,535 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $37.22, leaving 10,823 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $124,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

