Inside the Market Wednesday’s Insider Report: Director invests nearly $1-million in this stock yielding 8% with future dividend growth expected

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Alaris Royalty Corp. (AD-T)

On Aug. 9, Jay Ripley, who sits on the board of directors, bought 50,000 shares at a price per share of $19.8348, increasing his portfolio’s holdings to 62,500 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $991,000.

The security pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 13.75 cents per share or $1.65 per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of over 8 per cent. For the first six months of 2019, the actual payout ratio stood at 81.5 per cent.

On the second quarter earnings call held on July 25, co-founder and chief executive officer Steve King remarked on the dividend stating, “I would say, more of our focus is on reducing the payout ratio as we have been doing, so I'd like it to be below 80 per cent. Once we're there, I think, we can start increasing our dividend again, but probably not for the next couple of quarters.”

Enerflex Ltd. (EFX-T)

On Aug. 13, Juan Carlos Villegas, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $207,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 15,200 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $13.63, initiating a portfolio position.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP-UN-T)

On Aug. 12, chairman Gord Cunningham divested 5,000 units at a price per unit of $50.528, leaving 3,830 units in his portfolio. Gross proceeds from the sale exceeded $252,000.

The same day, Gerry Connor, who also sits on the board of trustees, sold 1,300 units at a price per unit of $50.746 for an account in which he has control or direction over, trimming the account’s position to 88,546 units. Gross proceeds from the sale totaled over $65,000.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T)

On Aug. 8, director George Lewis purchased 20,000 shares at a cost per share of $11.16, initiating a portfolio position. The cost of this investment totaled over $223,000.

On Aug. 1, chief financial officer Jonathan McKenzie invested over $120,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 10,000 shares at a price per share of $12.05, raising his account balance to 86,758 shares.

