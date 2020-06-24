Wednesday’s Insider Report: Director invests over $1-million in this depressed stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ-T)
Between June 9-12, chairman John Barnett bought a total of 170,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately US$2.62, after which this account held 300,000 shares. The cost of these purchases, not including trading fees, exceeded US$445,000.
Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL-T)
On June 11, Kevin Nabholz, who sits on the board of directors, acquired 200,000 shares at a price per share of 59.7 cents, initiating a position in this particular account. The cost of this investment exceeded $119,000.
Westaim Corp. (WED-X)
Between June 1-16, Jim Hays purchased a total of 972,000 shares of Westaim at an average price per share of approximately US$1.29 for two accounts (764,200 shares for his personal account and 207,800 shares for an account in which he has indirect ownership). The cost of these purchases, not including trading fees, totaled over US$1.2-million.
Mr. Hays sits on Houston International Insurance Group Ltd.‘s (HIIG) board of directors. Westaim owns a significant interest in HIIG, through the HIIG Partnership.
Listed below is a stock that has had selling activity reported by several insiders.
Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSG-T)
On June 11, chief executive officer Ed Ryan sold 37,549 shares at a price per share of US $49.17. Proceeds from this sale totaled over US1.8-million. The following day, Mr. Ryan exercised his options, receiving 69,890 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $27.37 (Canadian) and sold 69,890 shares at a price per share of US$49.09.
On June 12, Ed Gardner, executive vice-president – corporate development, exercised his options, receiving 22,561 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $27.54 and sold 22,561 shares at a price per share of roughly $66.38. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, totaled over $876,000.
On June 11-12, Mike Verhoeve, executive vice-president – legal, general counsel and corporate secretary, exercised his options, receiving a total of 16,500 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $21.08 and sold 16,500 shares at an average price per share of roughly $67.34. Net proceeds, not including commission charges, exceeded $763,000.
