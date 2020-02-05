 Skip to main content

Wednesday’s Insider Report: Director invests over $1-million in this Canadian large-cap stock

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD-B-T)

On Jan. 30, director Louis Têtu invested over $1-million in shares of the company. He acquired 22,514 shares at a cost per share of $44.42 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (LT Management Inc.), initiating a position in this particular account.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN-T)

On Jan. 28, founder and executive co-chairman Robert Friedland bought 200,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $3.53, increasing this account’s position to 23,695,823 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $706,000.

Methanex Corp. (MX-T)

On Jan. 31, Margaret Walker, who sits on the board of directors, invested approximately US$260,000 in shares of Methanex. She purchased 8,000 shares at a price per share of US$32.49, raising this account’s holdings to 9,500 shares.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.

Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T)

On Jan. 30, Sean Finn, executive vice-president – corporate services and chief legal officer, exercised his options, receiving 8,000 shares at a cost per share of US$52.78, and sold 8,000 shares at a price per share of $125.4616, with 14,981 shares remaining in this particular account. ​

