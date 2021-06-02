Wednesday’s Insider Report: Director invests over $670,000 in this rebounding royalty stock yielding 1.9%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD-T)
On May 25-26, chief executive officer Jonathan Goodman purchased a total of 36,000 shares at a price per share $5.25, increasing this particular account’s holdings to 535,961 shares. The cost of this investment totaled $189,000, excluding commission charges.
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK-T)
On May 26 and 27, Robert Robotti, appointed to the board of the directors in 2019, invested over $671,000 in shares of PrairieSky. He purchased 50,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $13.43, increasing this particular account’s position to 120,492 shares.
On June 1, the share price rallied 5 per cent, increasing the stock’s year-to-date price return to nearly 39 per cent.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 6.5 cents per share or 26 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 1.9 per cent.
**
Listed below are three securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
goeasy Ltd. (GSY-T)
On May 26, senior vice-president of operations and merchandising Steven Poole exercised his options, receiving 4,236 shares at a cost per share of $35.50, and sold 4,236 shares at a price per share of $149.625, after which this particular account held 3,153 shares. Net proceeds totaled over $483,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.
Nuvei Corp. (NVEI-T)
On May 18, executive vice-president –Partnership Group, North America Allan Lacoste exercised his options, receiving 60,000 shares at a cost per share of US$4.70, and sold 60,000 shares at a price per share of US$70.11 with 30,414 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over US$3.9-million, not including any associated transaction charges.
TMX Group Ltd. (X-T)
On May 21, chief legal and enterprise corporate affairs officer and corporate secretary Cheryl Graden exercised her options, receiving a total of 18,307 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $67.61, and sold 18,307 shares at an average price per share of approximately $132.69, eliminating her position in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $1.19-million, not including any associated transaction charges.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.