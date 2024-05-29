Wednesday’s Insider Report: Director lands a $2.2-million payday from this large-cap miner

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK-T)

On May 24, vice-president, business development and chief commercial officer Daniel Bertram acquired 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $25.8785 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Twentynine Inc.), initiating a position in this specific account. The cost of this investment exceeded $258,000.

The following three stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Cameco Corp. (CCO-T)

On May 21, vice-president of the fuel services division Dale Clark exercised his options, receiving 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $11.32, and sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of $74.25. Net proceeds exceeded $629,000, not including any associated transaction charges. After these transactions, this particular account held 10,404 shares.

Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CURE-T)

On May 21, executive vice-chairman Joseph Lusardi sold 100,000 shares at a price per share of $7.0601, leaving 3,715,729 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $706,000, excluding commission charges.

Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV-T)

On May 22, director Catharine Farrow exercised her options, receiving 20,000 shares at a cost per share of $58.67, and sold 20,000 shares at a price per share of $171.7781. Net proceeds exceeded $2.2-million, excluding any associated transaction fees. After these transactions, this particular account held 301 shares.

