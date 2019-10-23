 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Wednesday’s Insider Report: Director sells this dividend stock as it nears record levels

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Listed below is a security that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.

Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG-UN-T)

Between Oct. 18 and Oct. 21, Cara Operations Ltd. invested over $295,000 in units of the Fund. Cara acquired a total of 18,500 units at a cost per unit of $15.99.

In Jan. 2018, Cara announced its plans to merge with Keg Restaurants Ltd.

**

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

BRP Inc. (DOO-T)

Year-to-date, the share price has rallied 62 per cent.

On Oct. 18, Anne Le Breton, senior vice-president – human resources, exercised her options, receiving 7,875 shares at a cost per share of $21.50, and sold 7,875 shares at a price per share of $56.50 with 54 shares remaining in her account. Net proceeds, excluding trading fees, exceeded $275,000.

Previously, we reported that on Oct. 8, Denys Lapointe, senior vice-president – design, innovation, and creative services, sold 50,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $50.31 with 87,981 shares remaining in his portfolio. Proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, totaled over $2.5-million.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR-X)

Year-to-date, the share price has soared 165 per cent.

Between Oct. 1 and Oct. 16, Robert McEwen, with an ownership position that exceeded 10 per cent, divested a total of 234,793 shares at an average price per share of approximately $6.93 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (McEwen Mining Inc., MUX-T). Proceeds from the sales, excluding trading fees, totaled over $1.6-million.

Parkland Fuel Corporation (PKI-T)

Year-to-date, the share price of this dividend stock has rallied approximately 27 per cent and is near record levels.

On Oct. 18, Tim Hogarth, who sits on the board of directors, sold 15,000 shares at a price per share of $46.0448, trimming his portfolio’s position to 268,538 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including commission charges, totaled over $690,000.

