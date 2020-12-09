Wednesday’s Insider Report: Director unloads over $12-million from this dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (KMP-UN-T)
On Nov. 30 and Dec. 2, trustee Manfred Walt acquired a total of 5,500 units at an average cost per unit of roughly $17.07 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Walt & Co.), increasing this particular account’s holdings to 23,979 units. The cost of these purchases exceeded $93,000.
Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T)
On Dec. 1, Alfredo Alonso, executive vice-president –propulsion systems, bought 8,860 shares at a price per share of US$11.1689. The cost of this investment totaled approximately US$99,000, not including commission charges.
The Westaim Corporation (WED-X)
On Nov. 30, James Hays purchased 250,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately US$1.79. The cost of this purchase exceeded US$447,000.
Mr. Hays sits on Houston International Insurance Group Ltd.’s (HIIG) board of directors. Westaim owns a significant interest in HIIG, through the HIIG Partnership.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Boralex Inc. (BLX-T)
Between Nov 24 and Dec. 1, director Edward Kernaghan sold a total of 305,800 shares at an average price per share of roughly $40.43 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Kernwood Limited), reducing this particular account’s holdings to 1,102,400 shares. Proceeds from these sales exceeded $12-million, excluding trading fees.
In October, the share price climbed to an intraday record high just north of $43.
Linamar Corp. (LNR-T)
On Dec. 1, chief technology officer and executive vice-president of sales and marketing Mark Stoddart divested 16,000 shares at a price per share of $62.96. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $1-million, not including commission charges.
