Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

New Found Gold Corp. (NFG-X)

Between Oct. 30 and Nov. 2, Eric Sprott, who has an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, invested over $427,000 in shares of this gold exploration company. He acquired a total of 80,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $5.34 for an account in which he has an indirect ownership (2176423 Ontario Ltd.). As of Nov. 6, this particular account held 10,392,400 shares.

According to the company’s November investor presentation, New Found Gold represents Mr. Sprott’s largest investment made in his career with investments since 2019, totaling approximately $260-million to date.

TFI International Inc. (TFII-T)

On Oct. 31, director Sébastien Martel bought 2,000 shares at a cost per share of $152.66, initiating a position in this particular account. The cost of this purchase exceeded $305,000.

Effective July 31, Mr. Martel joined the company’s board of directors. Mr. Martel is the chief financial officer of BRP Inc. (DOO-T).

**

The following two stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd. (AAV-T)

On Oct. 31 and Nov.1, director Andy Mah sold a total of 150,000 shares at a price per share of $10.10, reducing his position in this specific account to 685,039 shares. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $1.5-million, excluding commission charges.

Mr. Mah is the company’s former chief executive officer.

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN-T)

On Nov. 1, senior vice-president, deputy general counsel and assistant secretary Robert Cloninger sold 2,945 shares at an average price per share of approximately US$129.89 leaving 12,299 shares in this specific account. Proceeds totaled over US$382,000, excluding trading fees.

