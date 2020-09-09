Wednesday’s Insider Report: Executive boosts his position in this Big 5 bank stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T)
On Sept. 1, Nacho Deschamps, group head – international banking and digital transformation, invested over US$127,000 in shares of Scotiabank. He purchased 3,000 shares at a cost per share of US$42.3997, increasing this particular account’s holdings to 5,000 shares.
Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T)
On Aug. 31, chairman, president and chief executive officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares at a price per share of $16.455, increasing this account’s position to 8,656,337 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $82,000.
Listed below are three stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T)
In a relatively small transaction, on Sept. 2, executive vice-president and chief information officer Darrell Jones divested 2,000 shares at a price per share of $28.478, after which this particular account held 20,299 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $56,000, excluding commission charges.
Real Matters Inc. (REAL-T)
Between Aug. 26-31, Loren Cooke, executive vice-president and president of Solidifi (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Real Matters), exercised his options, receiving a total of 197,384 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $2.30, and sold 197,384 shares at an average price per share of approximately $27.49. Net proceeds totaled nearly $5-million, not including any associated transaction fees.
On Aug. 26, chief financial officer Bill Herman exercised his options, receiving 36,607 shares at a cost per share of $8, and sold 36,607 shares at a price per share of $29, leaving 19,200 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $768,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.
Waste Connections Inc. (WCN-T)
On Aug. 31, Ned Guillet, who sits on the board of directors, sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of US$101.2262 with 31,745 shares remaining in this specific account. Proceeds totaled over US$1-million.
