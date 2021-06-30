Wednesday’s Insider Report: Executive cashes out over $6-million from this large-cap stock nearing record levels

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd. (CTC-A-T)
On June 18, J. Michael Owens, appointed to the board of directors in 2020, invested over $108,000 in shares of Canadian Tire. He bought 550 shares at an average price per share of roughly $196.9673 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (J. Michael Owens Professional Corporation), after which this specific account held 1,200 shares.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T)
On June 23, executive vice-president and chief operating officer Jon McKenzie purchased 20,000 shares at a cost per share of $12.1099, lifting this particular account’s holdings to 229,651 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $242,000.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T)
On June 22, senior vice-president of the import division Geoffrey Robillard divested 117,746 shares at a price per share of $57.2581, leaving 1-million shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $6.7-million, not including commission fees.
Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T)
Between June 18-23, chief financial officer and vice-president of corporate services Richard Monkman exercised his options, receiving 25,000 shares at a cost per share of $45.31, and sold 25,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $150.81 with 58,816 shares remaining in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $2.6-million, excluding any associated transaction fees.
In March, the company announced that Mr. Monkman will be retiring on August 1. Executive vice-president of finance Blaine Fitzgerald will be his successor.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.