Wednesday’s Insider Report: Executive chair invests over $2-million in this small-cap stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are four securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR-B-T)
Between April 3 and April 9, executive chair Heather Shaw invested over $2.4-million in this stock. She acquired a total of 1-million shares at an average cost per share of approximately $2.47 for an account in which she has indirect ownership (Shawana Estates Ltd.), increasing this account’s holdings to 1,932,440 shares.
On April 1, the company released its second-quarter fiscal 2020 results and remarked on its dividend policy, “In this environment, however, the Company believes it is prudent to conserve cash out of an abundance of caution. As such, the Company expects to refrain from buying back shares under its share buyback program in the immediate term. Consistent with this approach, the Board of Directors has elected to defer its decision on the declaration of the June dividend at this time. The outside date for a decision on the declaration of the June dividend is June 9, 2020, by which point the Company expects to have more clarity on the nature and length of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN-T)
Between March 20 and April 3, founder and executive co-chairman Robert Friedland invested over $305,000 in shares of Ivanhoe. Mr. Friedland acquired a total of 136,300 shares at an average price per share of approximately $2.24, taking this account’s holdings up to 24,688,833 shares.
Keyera Corp. (KEY-T)
On March 30, director Blair Goertzen invested $115,000 in shares of Keyera. He acquired 10,000 shares at a price per share of $11.50, after which this particular account held 22,600 shares. Mr. Goertzen was appointed to the company’s board of directors in August 2019.
Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PPL-T)
On March 27, Jason Wiun, senior vice-president and chief operating officer – pipelines, invested over $125,000 in shares of Pembina. He acquired 4,900 shares at a price per share of $25.666 in his RRSP, which increased this particular account’s holdings to 6,865 shares.
**
Listed below is a stock that has had selling activity reported by insiders.
Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK-T)
Between April 6-9, president, chief executive officer and director John Burzynski sold a total of 150,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $2.86, trimming this particular account’s position to 1,222,100 shares. Proceeds from the sales, excluding trading fees, exceeded $428,000.
Between March 26 and April 7, Lili Mance, vice-president – corporate secretary, divested a total of 60,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $2.81, leaving 10,400 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sales, not including commission charges, totaled over $168,000.
