Wednesday’s Insider Report: Executive invests over $500,000 in this stock that surged 5% on Tuesday

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.
Canfor Corp. (CFP-T)
On June 24, Måns Johansson, deputy chief executive officer of VIDA Group of Sweden, a company in which Canfor has a 70 per cent interest in, invested $540,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 50,000 shares at a cost per share of $10.80, initiating a portfolio position.
In Feb. 2019, Canfor, which rose 5.17 per cent in trading on Tuesday, acquired a majority interest in VIDA Group.
Points International Ltd. (PTS-T)
On June 21, chief commercial officer Jay Malowney acquired 8,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately US$12, taking his account’s holdings up to 50,050 shares. The cost of this investment, not including commission charges, totaled roughly $96,000.
**
Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. (LIF-T)
On June 25, Duncan Jackman, who sits on the board of directors, sold 3,000 shares at a price per share of $34.0023, leaving 2,000 shares in his account. Gross proceeds from the sale exceeded $102,000.
**
Listed below is a security that has had mixed trading with both recent buying and selling activity reported by insiders.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI.UN-T)
In a relatively small transaction, on June 21, chief operating officer Jonathan Gitlin acquired 1,980 units at a cost per unit of $26.67, lifting his account balance to 26,563 units. The cost of this purchase exceeded $52,000.
On June 18 and June 19, senior vice-president – asset management John Ballantyne exercised his options, receiving 42,500 units at a cost per unit of $19.06, and sold 42,500 units at an average price per unit of approximately $26.87, leaving 2,500 units in his portfolio. Proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, exceeded $331,000.