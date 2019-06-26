Wednesday’s Insider Report: Executive is buying this dividend stock that’s rallied over 40%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent insider buying activity.
Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN-T)
Year-to-date, the stock price is up over 40 per cent. Despite this move higher, this management executive is a buyer in the market. Between June 3 and June 14, chief technology officer Vineet Gupta purchased a total of 20,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $9.80, initiating a portfolio position. The cost of these investments totaled over $195,000.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG-T)
Between June 17 and June 20, Ken Dedeluk, who sits on the board of directors, sold a total of 45,200 shares at an average price per share of $7.38, reducing his account balance to 1,014,800 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including brokerage fees, totaled over $333,000. Mr. Dedeluk retired from his position as the company’s president and chief executive officer in July 2018.
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL-T)
On June 18, director Pamela Klessig sold 15,000 shares at a price per share of U.S.$39.19, eliminating this account’s holdings. Proceeds from the sale, not including commission charges, totaled over U.S.$587,000.
Previously, we reported the following trades.
On June 6, director Arnold Klassen divested 5,000 shares at a price per share of $51.16, trimming his account balance to 15,000 shares. Proceeds from the sale, excluding brokerage fees, exceeded $255,000.
On June 3 and June 4, chairman Jeffrey Parr exercised his options, receiving 130,002 shares at a cost per share of $4.95, and sold 130,002 shares at an average price per share of approximately $48.76, leaving 14,050 shares in his account. Net proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, totaled nearly $5.7-million.
Magna International Inc. (MG-T)
On June 19, James Tobin, Sr., chief marketing officer and president of Magna Asia, exercised his options, receiving 36,398 shares at a cost per share of US$27.755, and sold 36,398 shares at a price per share of US47.2016, eliminating this account’s holdings. Net proceeds, not including brokerage fees, exceeded US$700,000.