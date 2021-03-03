Wednesday’s Insider Report: Executives make million-dollar purchases in these two stocks

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM-T)
Between Feb. 17 and Mar.1, Jean Robitaille, senior vice-president – corporate development, business strategy and technical services, invested over $1.1-million in shares of Agnico Eagle. He acquired a total of 15,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $75.65, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 69,139 shares.
Between Feb. 17-19, president Ammar Al-Joundi invested over $117,000 in shares of the Agnico Eagle. He purchased a total of 1,500 shares at an average price per share of roughly $78.25, after which this particular account held 119,383 shares.
Onex Corp. (ONEX-T)
On Feb. 26, president Bobby LeBlanc invested over US$2.8-million in shares of Onex. He purchased 50,000 shares at a cost per share of US$56.0775, increasing this specific account’s position to 810,084 shares.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Capital Power Corp. (CPX-T)
On Feb. 23, senior vice-president, planning, stakeholder relations and chief sustainability officer Kate Chisholm exercised her options, receiving 60,097 shares at a cost per share of $25.53, and sold 60,097 shares at an average price per share of roughly $35.40 with 34,529 shares remaining in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $592,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
Magna International Inc. (MG-T)
On Feb. 23, executive vice-president and chief legal officer Bruce Cluney exercised his options, receiving 14,578 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $60.26 and sold 14,578 shares at a price per share of $105.17, leaving 30,000 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $654,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
