Wednesday’s Insider Report: Executives of these two companies land million dollar paydays

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a security that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK-T)
On Feb. 13, president and chief executive officer Andrew Phillips invested over $70,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $14.165, lifting the account balance to 572,260 shares.
**
Listed below are three securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP-UN-T)
On Feb. 11 and Feb. 12, founder, president, and chief executive officer Michael Emory exercised his options, receiving 154,672 units at a cost per unit of $31.56, and sold 154,672 units at a price per unit of $57.839. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, totaled over $4-million. After these transactions, this particular account held 897,280 units.
CAE Inc. (CAE-T)
On Feb. 11, Hélène Gagnon, vice-president – public affairs and global communications, exercised her options, receiving 21,650 shares at a cost per share of $22.17, and sold 21,650 shares at an average price per share of approximately $41.07, which left 5,830 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds, excluding commission charges, exceeded $409,000.
Norbord Inc. (OSB-T)
On Feb. 12, chief financial officer Robin Lampard, exercised her options, receiving 45,000 shares at a cost per share of $18.21, and sold 45,000 shares at a price per share of $43 with 27,292 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds, excluding trading fees, exceeded $1.1-million.