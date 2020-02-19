 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Wednesday’s Insider Report: Executives of these two companies land million dollar paydays

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below is a security that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK-T)

On Feb. 13, president and chief executive officer Andrew Phillips invested over $70,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $14.165, lifting the account balance to 572,260 shares.

**

Listed below are three securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP-UN-T)

On Feb. 11 and Feb. 12, founder, president, and chief executive officer Michael Emory exercised his options, receiving 154,672 units at a cost per unit of $31.56, and sold 154,672 units at a price per unit of $57.839. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, totaled over $4-million. After these transactions, this particular account held 897,280 units.

Story continues below advertisement

CAE Inc. (CAE-T)

On Feb. 11, Hélène Gagnon, vice-president – public affairs and global communications, exercised her options, receiving 21,650 shares at a cost per share of $22.17, and sold 21,650 shares at an average price per share of approximately $41.07, which left 5,830 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds, excluding commission charges, exceeded $409,000.

Norbord Inc. (OSB-T)

On Feb. 12, chief financial officer Robin Lampard, exercised her options, receiving 45,000 shares at a cost per share of $18.21, and sold 45,000 shares at a price per share of $43 with 27,292 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds, excluding trading fees, exceeded $1.1-million. ​

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies